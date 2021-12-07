BIDDEFORD — Jean “Ray” Levi Lessard passed away peacefully on Nov. 13, 2021, at the age of 92.

He resided with his daughter, Debra Desrosiers and husband, Roland until his death.

Ray served in the Armed Forces during the Korean conflict. Returning home, he married the love of his life, Lillian. They were married 64 years. He worked at Saco Defense, retiring in 1991.

Ray was an avid body builder, competing for Mr. Maine in 1985. He also was an avid bird watcher. He also loved to travel with Lillian, who passed away three years ago.

He will be sadly missed by his family, especially his daughter, Debra, leaving them all with heavy hearts.

