Lt. Cmdr Zohn David Hausmann 1936 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Lt. Cmdr. Zohn David Hausmann, 85, of Harpswell, died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Born June 6, 1936, in Monroe, Mich., he was the son to the late Frank J. and Loretta E. Hausmann. Zohn was a decorated veteran who proudly served as a pilot in the United States Navy. During his service, he honorably completed such missions as chasing Russian submarines off the East coast of the United States, instructing pilots in the H-3 Sikorsky helicopter, and retrieving a NASA Space Capsule upon splashdown. He proudly served our country for 22 years before retiring from the Navy in Brunswick. He then built a successful building/remodeling business which he owned and worked for 23 years in the Brunswick area. Zohn was a devoted husband, a loyal brother, and a cherished father. He is survived by his wife, Carol Martin Hausmann; his brother, Colonel Frank W. Hausmann; his children from his first marriage to the late Judy Ann Hausmann, Caren Hersey and Zohn Michael Hausmann; his stepson Meagan Martin; grandchildren Cole and Ava Hersey, and Zachary Martin. A memorial will be held at a later date for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in his name to the: Parkinson’s Foundation http://www.parkinson.org

