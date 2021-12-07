SPRINGVALE – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our much-loved father. He was our rock; steady, dependable, easy-going and caring. Dad was born and raised in Sanford, Maine. He spent his summers at Wells Beach at the family cottage. He was one of the original “Beach Boys,” always tanned and in the water. He attended local schools, graduating from Sanford High in 1944 as Co-Captain of the football team “the line was hard to get through” with Roger as a lineman. After serving in the Air Force on a B-29, he returned home and attended the University of Maine, Orono for a year.

He and his high school sweetheart married in June 1947 and were in town at the time of the “Great Fire of 47” and Dad helped fight the fires that swept through York County.

He went on to work in the Sanford Post Office for over 42 years. It is said that at one time he had the longest route with most delivery stops in the whole state of Maine. We remember one Christmas morning, after opening most of presents, he bundled us all into his car, went to the Post Office to collect packages that had arrived too late to be delivered before the 25, and we delivered on Christmas Day much to the delight of his customers.

Roger had and early love of photography. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking and camping. He was active in the boy scouts helping youths earn their badges in swimming, boating and archery.

Dad and Mom were inseparable and volunteered together with Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross, and the Soup Kitchen.

They made a great team! Dad was a generous blood donor for the RED Cross. Together, they loved Square Dancing which provided a way to socialize and get exercise at the same time. They reached one of the highest levels of Challenge. Dad especially enjoyed a week-long family trip to the Grand Canyon with his adult (middle aged) “kids”, with Canyon hopping, helicopter rides and meals as a family. It was so much fun because even at our age, we reverted to old family roles with lots of laughter and corny jokes. Mentioning FourCorners is an inside joke that always produces belly laughs and merriment. Together, they raised four kids and was fortunate enough to own a camp at Square Pond that mom designed, and dad built. He found listening to the loons calling so peaceful and the bullfrogs’ chorus a great way to fall asleep. He liked being out on the water in his kayak. He was happiest when he owned a dog.

Roger left this earth on Dec. 2, 2021, anxious to meet his pre-deceased wife of almost 74 years after nine long months without her.

He leaves behind “the kids”, Sharon Brown, Pamela MacDow, Gregory Mitchell, Jeffrey Mitchell and their spouses; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; one niece and four nephews, and joining his wife, Phyllis “Gillings” and parents Howard and Mildred and sister, Lois.

﻿In life we loved you dearly,

In death we love you still,

In our hearts you hold a place no one will ever fill

﻿His family greatly appreciates the wonderful caring staff at the Lodges and Hospice who went above and beyond with keeping him safe and comfortable.

﻿A graveside service at Oakdale Cemetery will be held in the spring of 2022 with a date and time to be announced.

﻿Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence click on Roger’s Tribute page.

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous