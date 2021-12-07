Paige Bueckers, the University of Connecticut sophomore who is the reigning national Player of the Year in women’s college basketball, is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a tibial plateau fracture, a left knee injury she suffered Sunday afternoon.

Bueckers went down with a noncontact injury with 38 seconds left in the Huskies’ 73-54 victory over Notre Dame, silencing the crowd at Gampel Pavilion as she grabbed her knee in apparent pain. Teammates Amari DeBerry and Evina Westbrook helped her from the court.

“Obviously, we’re all extremely disappointed for Paige and that she suffered this injury,” Coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement released Tuesday. “It would be really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her. Not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her. We’ve had players get injured in the past and my philosophy here is, I’m not interested in how fast we can get someone back; I’m interested in what’s best for them long term. Every decision made will prioritize what’s best for Paige and her career. Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process.”

Although the No. 3 Huskies’ lead was only seven points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, they were ahead by 18 with less than a minute left when Bueckers went down, prompting a question for Auriemma during his postgame news conference about why she was still in the game.

“She never wants to come out (of a game). … We’ve made a concerted effort in the last three or four games to get her some rest during the game,” Auriemma said.

Bueckers has been on the court for 38 or more minutes in all but two of UConn’s games this season, and she was headed for her second 40-minute game Sunday when her left leg gave way.

“I don’t have an answer for why she was in the game. I mean, that could happen any time. It could happen in practice. It could happen in a game,” Auriemma said. “But I don’t like our team without her on the court. I mean, I might have to like it if she misses any time, but I don’t like the way our team looks when she’s not on the floor.”

Bueckers had scored 22 points in her fourth 20-point game of the season for the 5-1 Huskies.

“You just kind of shake your head and hope that what you saw wasn’t as bad as you think it might be or as it appeared,” Auriemma said, “but you immediately put yourself in that kid’s shoes and, ‘What are they thinking? How are they feeling right now? What’s going through their mind when something like that happens?’ And that’s the part that I think really hits you in the pit of your stomach.”

Even as a freshman, Bueckers hassled Auriemma about her playing time. Late in a game last spring, with the Huskies enjoying a comfortable lead and a teammate at the free throw line, Bueckers noticed a sub preparing to enter for her and told her teammate to miss the free throw to keep the substitution from occurring.

“Then she came off and checked the stat sheet,” Auriemma told The Washington Post in March. “And she goes, ‘You owe me two more minutes tomorrow, because I didn’t get to play my average (minutes).’ . . . I love her and everything, but there’s something not quite right about her.”

