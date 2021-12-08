The intersection of Church Road and McKeen Street in Brunswick will be converted to a three-way stop beginning on Dec. 15.

“The change is being implemented to improve safety and mobility at the intersection and the corridor as a whole,” wrote Brunswick Town Engineer Ryan Barnes in a statement. “Advanced signage and message boards will be installed to alert motorists of the change.”

Barnes encouraged drivers to use caution when driving in the area once the new layout is implemented. Brunswick is completing the work with town crews, and according to Barnes, $5,000 is budgeted for the project.

