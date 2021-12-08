Kennebunk’s annual Skate Swap is set for Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Waterhouse Center.

Those attending should bring skates to swap from 11 a.m. to noon, and swap or buy skates from noon to 1 p.m., for a minimum donation of $10. Participants can buy or swap one pair per person, with priority given to children.

For more information, call 604-1326.

Family photo day at Kennebunk Free Library

On Saturday, Dec. 11, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Kennebunk Free Library will host a family photo day. The library will have a photo area set up inside with a winter backdrop and props. The photos will be taken by a staff member and will be emailed. Photo sessions will be in 15-minute increments, one family at a time. Registration is required for the event. To register for a time slot, call 985-2173.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Police chief is grand marshal for Christmas parade

The Wells Chamber of Commerce announced that they have selected Wells Police Chief Jo-Ann Putnam as the grand marshal for the 36th annual Christmas Parade scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 12.

“In selecting the grand marshal for the parade every year, we look for someone who has a long-standing commitment to the Wells community. Chief Putnam celebrated 35 years of service with the Wells Police Department this year and the Wells Chamber of Commerce wished to honor her years of dedication and support to both the town of Wells and our organization,” said Eleanor Vadenais, president/CEO of the Wells Chamber of Commerce, in a Dec. 1 news release.

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. from Wells Plaza and proceeds north on Route 1 to Wells Junior High School. Families, youth groups, civic groups, businesses and individuals are cordially invited to join. There is no charge to participate. For more information, call the Wells Chamber of Commerce at 207-646-2451 or visit www.wellschristmasparade.com.

Holiday program focuses on immigrant stories

The Brick Store Museum’s annual Holiday Candlelight Stroll, which tells the stories of local immigrants in the 19th century through reenactors, returns this year – virtually. The program occurs on two evenings: Saturday, Dec. 18 and Sunday, Dec. 19 featuring vignettes of each family. Attendees can choose to take the virtual tour only, or purchase a take-out catered dinner reflecting menus from some of the historic families.

The program explores the stories and traditions of Kennebunk’s immigrant families in the 1930s. Virtual participants will meet six families (all new since last year), including the Tolchinskys of Russia, the Andersons of Sweden, the Drescigs of Italy, the Drakoulakos of Greece, the Brenners of Poland, and the Neithercuts of Scotland, all of whom immigrated to Kennebunk at the turn of the 20th century to work in the labor and mill industries.

Representatives (reenactors) from each family tell visitors about their personal stories and their holiday traditions. A take-out dinner catered and packaged by For the Love of Food & Drink (Wells) will be available for pick-up, with a choice of a Greek-themed or vegetarian, Italian-themed holiday meal to compliment the program. The virtual tour-only is $5; the tour and dinner package is $35 with a discount for members.

The Holiday Candlelight Stroll is presented by Mari Mattuchio Bookkeeping, Way to Be Wellness, with additional support from Kristin Fuhrmann-Simmons Storyteller, and Hancock Lumber. H.M. Payson is underwriting the Museum’s Holiday Season of programming. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Kennebunk Land Trust offers activities

Kennebunk Land Trust will host forester and arborist Alex Peacock for a Zoom session on Dec. 14. The session will provide and opportunity to learn more about winter tree identification through branches, berries and more. The event is presented by Kennebunk Land Trust and sponsored by Kennebunk Savings Bank in celebration of the bank’s 150th anniversary.

Registration and Zoom link will be available on Kennebunk Land Trust’s Calendar of Events. Kennebunk Land Trust is a nonprofit, membership-driven organization. For more information, visit www.kennebunklandtrust.org.

Huntington Common Charitable Fund accepts applications

The Kennebunk Savings Bank Foundation’s Huntington Common Charitable Fund is seeking grant proposals from nonprofits that improve the lives of older adults in York County. The fund is on track to pay out nearly $185,000 in grants this year, and the next application deadline is Dec. 31. Applications submitted before the Dec. 31 deadline will be reviewed during the first quarter of 2022.

“We live in such an active, vital region,” said Bradford C. Paige, president & CEO of Kennebunk Savings, in a news release. “Older adults are such drivers of culture and commerce and what’s great about this fund is the way it emphasizes continued connection and wellness for this valued portion of our population. We are so proud to be its steward.”

Recent grants have included an expansion of Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels programs, community engagement for Alzheimer’s patients and an adaptive bicycling program for isolated older adults created by Age Friendly Saco.

The Huntington Common Charitable Fund was created in 2006 to help older adults in York County lead active and fulfilled lives; Kennebunk Savings has administered the fund since its inception.

Proposals will be reviewed in early 2022. Nonprofit organizations with programs and proposals focusing on bettering the lives of older adults in York County can apply at www.kennebunksavings.com/about/community-promise/huntington-common-charitable-fund/.

