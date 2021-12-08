Scarborough Public Library will host an art show and sale on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. inside the Library’s Meeting Room at 48 Gorham Road in Scarborough.

Several members of the Library Sketchers, including the group’s founder, Michael Brown, will show and sell drawings, prints, posters, cards, sculpture, fabric art and other creations as part of Sketch Yourself a Merry Holiday.

The newest of the Library’s groups that meet regularly to connect around a common interest, the Library Sketching Group began three years ago. They resumed meeting in-person in the fall of 2021 after a hiatus forced by the pandemic in March of 2020.

A number of new group members have joined the Sketchers since early fall.

New artists and aspiring artists are always welcome to attend monthly Sketcher meetings on the second Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon in the Library Meeting Room.

“Saturday’s sale is a chance to feature the talents of local residents,” said Lucy Jackson Norvell, coordinator of programming and communications for the library.

“Make a loved one feel special, give them a unique piece of art from a library sketcher,” Brown said. “If you are looking for a truly unique holiday gift, come see our library sketchers on Saturday. You can always give chocolates, but art lasts forever and is carb free.”

