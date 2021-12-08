BRUNSWICK — Xander Werkman sank two free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining to lift Bowdoin to a 71-70 win over Husson in a men’s basketball game Wednesday.

Werkman finished with 19 points and seven rebounds. Michael Simonds led Bowdoin (7-2) with 20 points and eight rebounds. James McGowan added 10 points.

DJ Bussey scored 14 points for Husson (4-3).

COLBY 86, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 81: Will King scored nine of his 14 points in overtime, and Matt Hanna drilled a go-ahead jumper with 1:10 left as the Mules (5-0) defeated the Beavers (5-2) in Waterville.

Hanna finished with 19 points. Alec McGovern added 14.

Terion Moss recorded 30 points and six assists for UMF, and Jack Kane had 28 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Donlin chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 90, SOUTHERN MAINE 81: Keyshaun Jacobs scored 36 points and the Anchormen (8-1, 2-0 Little East) held off the Huskies (5-6, 0-2) in Gorham.

Jacobe Thomas paced USM with 25 points. Chance Dixon made six 3-pointers for 18 points, and Marcus Christopher had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

REGIS 79, ST. JOSEPH’S 73: Griffin Foley dropped in 25 points and Nicholas Curtis had 21 points and eight rebounds, but the Monks (1-8, 0-2 GNAC) lost to the Pride (3-4, 1-1) in Weston, Massachusetts.

All five starters scored in double figures for Regis, led by Russell Rau with 17 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 80, GREAT BAY C.C. 58: Cameren Cousins led a balanced attack with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the SeaWolves (6-3, 3-1 YSCC) used a 46-24 advantage in the second half to pull away from the Herons (6-6, 2-5) in South Portland.

SMCC also got 15 points and 10 rebounds from Ian Regan, 14 points from Zachary Mickle, 13 from DeSean Cromwell and 10 from Alexander Momo.

WEST VIRGINIA 56, (15) UCONN 53: Taz Sherman scored 23 points and the Mountaineers (8-1) beat the visiting Huskies (8-2).

Short-handed UConn was held to a season low in points in its first true road game. Isaiah Whaley led the Huskies with 15 points.

UConn starting guard Tyrese Martin is out because of a fractured left wrist and forward Adama Sanogo will miss several weeks because of an abdominal strain. They combine to average more than 28 points per game.

(22) WISCONSIN 64, INDIANA 59: Johnny Davis scored 23 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 left to help hte Badgers (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) erase a 22-point deficit against the Hoosiers (7-2, 1-1) in Madison, Wisconsin.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 64, REGIS 62: Cassandra Stapelfeld scored 25 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with about four minutes remaining as the Monks (7-1, 2-0 GNAC) defeated the Pride (3-5, 2-1) in Weston, Massachusetts.

Angelica Hurley chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds. Grace Philippon posted 10 points and seven rebounds.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 64, SOUTHERN MAINE 56: The Anchorwomen (6-4, 2-0 Little East) held the Huskies (2-7, 1-1) to three points in the second quarter on the way to a win at Gorham.

Victoria Harris paced USM with 13 points and seven rebounds. Amy Fleming scored 11 points.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 105, GREAT BAY CC 22: Hannah Richards led the way with 14 points as the SeaWolves (7-1, 3-0 YSCC) drubbed the Herons (1-7, 0-6) in South Portland.

Shea Pickering added 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Maddy York scored 12 points and Jaycee Cole tallied 11.

UCONN: Coach Geno Auriemma said his team has lost a third guard to injury, a day after learning that star Paige Bueckers likely will be out up to two months because of a left leg fracture.

Nika Muhl is expected to miss about three weeks dealing with pain and a stress problem in her right foot, which has been bothering her since she suffered a sprain against High Point in the NCAA tournament last season, Auriemma said.

The sophomore from Croatia was expected to see extended playing time filling in for Bueckers and freshman Azzi Fudd, who is dealing with a similar right foot stress injury and won’t be back for at least a couple of weeks.

(5) BAYLOR 94, ALCORN STATE 40: NaLyssa Smith had her ninth double-double in a row, Ja’Mee Asberry scored a season-high 20 points while matching her career high with six 3-pointers, and the Bears (9-1) overwhelmed the Braves (0-7) in Waco, Texas.

(15) IOWA STATE 77, (12) IOWA 70: The Joens sisters, Ashley and Aubrey, each had a double-double for the second game in a row and the Cyclones (9-1) ended a five-game losing streak against the visiting Hawkeyes (5-2).

(21) GEORGIA 69, NORTH FLORIDA 40: Jenna Staiti had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Que Morrison added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Bulldogs (8-1) eased past the Ospreys (5-5) in Athens, Georgia.

(22) NOTRE DAME 73, VALPARAISO 56: Madelyn Westbeld scored 20 points, Olivia Miles posted a double-double and visiting Notre Dame (8-2) gradually pulled away from Valparaiso (0-8).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous