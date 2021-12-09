GORHAM – Albert E. Lewry, 79, passed away at Gosnell House on Nov. 30, 2021 surrounded by family. He was born in Portland on July 4, 1942 to Willard H. Lewry and Elizabeth (Lank) Lewry.

Upon graduating from Gorham High School he enlisted in the Air Force. After four years of service he went to work at Pratt Whitney before moving back to Maine. He married Erlene Kimball on June 15, 1968 and together they raised two sons. He retired from the automobile industry in 2008.

Al and Erlene enjoyed many happy years traveling and going on cruises. His greatest joy in life were the times he spent with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, George, and brother-in-law, Melvin Doyen.

He will be missed by his wife, Erlene; sons Albert and his partner, Rachel, and James and his wife, Jennifer; grandsons Darrian and wife, Mariah, and Colby; brother, Willard Lewry, sisters Gladys Coyne and Gertrude Doyen; many nieces, nephews; cousins; and close friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m., Dec. 18 at St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham with a reception to follow at 23 Falcon Crest Drive, Gorham. To express condolences and to participate in Al’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US-1 #250

Falmouth, ME 04105

or charity of your choice

﻿

