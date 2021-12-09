SCARBOROUGH – Donna H. Lorfano passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side. She was daughter of Harry and Ina Harmon born on August 19, 1938. She grew up in South Portland and graduated from SPHS in 1956. She married the love of her life, Ralph “Sonny” Lorfano Jr. on August 25,1956.

She is survived by Ralph and their four devoted daughters, Vickie and her husband Dan Flynn, Terri and her husband Jim Gerry, Jody and her husband Charlies Kinsey and Lauri Marchewka and her partner, Bruce Trask; and her sister, Patricia Morrill. Also survived by seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by her brother, Waldo Harmon.

Family was the center of her life.

Sonny and Donna built their house and lived in Scarborough their whole life. Donna worked at the telephone company, later worked at Kaler Vail Memorial Home and readied homes in Prouts Neck for summer residents. Best known for running a family flower shop with Sonny and family on Spurwink Road.

Donna was a gold badge member of the Fire Department Canteen. She was the canteen captain for several years. She was a member of the Pythian sisters for decades and served as the treasurer for many years. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Scarborough for nearly 60 years and served on several committees.

Donna and Sonny were avid bowlers, bowling in a couple’s league and breakfast club for many years at the Big 20. They enjoyed traveling to visit their daughter, Jody, in California, visiting many sights, 21 trips in all. They also traveled many times to Las Vegas and many trips to Florida visiting family.

The family would like to thank the Northern Light visiting nurses and hospice nurses for their compassionate care.

Visiting hours will be at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough on Dec. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. The celebration of life will be at First Congregational Church, Scarborough on December 17th at 11:00 am.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the food pantry at

First Congregational Church,

161 Black Point Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

