ORONO — Adrien Bisson scored from Lynden Breen and Dawson Bruneski in the first period and the University of Maine men’s hockey team held on to earn a 1-1 tie with Union on Friday night.
Collin Graf scored late in the third period to tie it for Union (5-8-3), with assists from Ryan Sidorski and Tyler Watkins.
Matthew Thiessen had 12 saves for Maine (1-11-4), while Connor Murphy stopped 51 shots for Union.
SOUTHERN MAINE 6, SAINT ANSELM 3: Zach Desmarais had two goals and an assist as the Huskies (3-6-1) beat the Hawks (4-4-1) in Gorham.
Bobby Kinsey and Nick Ritmo each added a goal and an assist for USM, while Tanner McClure and Brendan Dowler had one goal each.
Will Christensen, Mark Leach, Chase Reynolds and Tommy Schwartz scored for St. Anselm.
COLBY 4, TUFTS 0: Alex Bourhas opened the scoring just 1:03 into the contest and Will Molson added a goal as the Mules (3-2, 2-1 NESCAC) skated out to a 2-0 lead after one period and blanked the Jumbos (1-6-1, 1-3-1) in Medford, Massachusetts.
Carter Breitenfeld had an unassisted goal in the second period, while Jake Klein rounded out the scoring for Colby in the third.
Josh Sarlo stopped 44 shots for Tufts, while Andy Beran stopped all 13 shots faced for the Mules.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
COLBY 4, SUNY POTSDAM 0: Jillian Mazzocca, Stephanie Lane, McKinley Karpa and Lexi Cafiero each had a goal as the Mules (5-1) beat the Bears (3-7-1) in Waterville.
Mandy Busky and Nina Prunster combined for 20 saves for the Mules. Bri Michaud-Nolan had a pair of assists.
