Town seeks more mural artists for Explore Gray theme

The Community Economic Development Committee is looking for more mural artists to paint around town in keeping with the theme Explore Gray. The CEDC will also be working on a new 2022 spring/summer design for the street pole banners.

If you are an artist in Gray, know of a Gray-New Gloucester student artist or would like to help the CEDC with either of these projects, contact Kristen Muszynski, community planner for the town of Gray, at 657-3339.

To get involved with the Village Green or work on other projects like the Gray Historical Society’s Great Fire of 1866 kiosk and/or other historical sites and the Gray Public Library’s mini lending library, email Lacy Antonson at [email protected] , call 657-3339 or see graymaine.org for more information.

GIS Map Layers added

New Geographic Information System (GIS) Map Layers are now available online. Gray’s online GIS maps are a great way to learn about Gray’s geography, and now you can view more layers than ever, including Department of Environmental Protection mining sites; Gray water system and trails; endangered, threatened and wildlife of special concern; vernal pools and aquifers; deer wintering areas; FEMA flood zones; overlay zones; and conservation lands. See graymaine.org.

Gingerbread house kits

The Gray Public Library will be providing take-and-make gingerbread house kits, in place of its usual Gingerbread House Day, on Friday and Saturday. Parents are asked to preregister for a kit, which can be done at the library’s website or by emailing [email protected] with “Gingerbread” in the subject line.

