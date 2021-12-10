With the Gulf of Maine’s warming waters posing an increasingly existential threat to the state’s signature industry, lobster, The Boston Globe and Portland Press Herald joined forces to explore the challenges, stresses, and fears of those on the front lines of change. The Lobster Trap is a collaborative series that examines Mainers struggling to preserve their way of life in a rapidly changing world. In this event, Press Herald reporter Penelope Overton, along with Globe reporters Jenna Russell and Sabrina Shankman, will unpack the story and provide a behind-the-scenes accounting of their 12-month investigation into this monumental crisis.

Meet the speakers:

Penelope Overton, Reporter, Portland Press Herald Jenna Russell, Reporter, The Boston Globe Sabrina Shankman, Climate Reporter, The Boston Globe Brendan McCarthy, Deputy Projects Editor, The Boston Globe, Moderator

