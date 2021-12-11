As a parent, I want what’s best for my children. As a pediatrician, I want the same for yours. When it comes to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, vaccinating our children is a great way to create a safer and healthier world for them.

When a child is infected with COVID-19, we can’t know for sure if they will become severely ill or experience few or no symptoms. Healthy children with no underlying health conditions have gotten COVID-19, and some of them have required hospitalization as a result. As a parent, that is a risk I am simply unwilling to take, especially since the vaccine is safe and effective at protecting them from COVID-19.

Our children’s physical health isn’t the only thing at risk; their mental health has also been significantly affected by school closures, quarantines and a lack of socialization throughout the pandemic. By vaccinating our kids, we can make sure they can get the education and socialization they deserve.

This pandemic has been long and difficult for all of us, including our kids. However, vaccines are our chance to start to put this pandemic behind us and help our kids start to look forward to a future free from quarantines and full of playdates.

If you still have questions, I encourage you to talk with your child’s pediatrician. We are always here to provide accurate information and help you choose what’s best for you and your family.

Abby Markham

Scarborough

