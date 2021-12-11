SACO – Florence L. Hall Dalzell, 89, passed away Thursday Dec. 9, 2021 at the Seal Rock Healthcare facility.

She was born in Biddeford on March 15, 1932, the daughter of George and Ada Freeman Staples. She attended schools in Old Orchard Beach.

Florence married Naldin Hall and was a homemaker for many years. She enjoyed crafts and spending time with family and friends.

Florence is predeceased by her first husband, Naldin, second husband, Franklin Dalzell; and a son, Timothy Hall.

Survivors include her four boys, Thomas Hall of Old Orchard Beach and wife Barbara, Terrance Hall of Arundel, Naldin Hall Jr. of Springvale and wife Judy and David Hall of North Carolina and wife Jessica; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Rev. Beverly Lowell will officiate.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco are entrusted with her services.

Guest Book