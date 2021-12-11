BIDDEFORD – Jocelyn H. Blanchette, 90, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family at Gosnell Hospice House on Dec. 8, 2021.

She was born in Biddeford on Feb. 28, 1931, daughter to the late William and Gabrielle (Beauregard) Beaudoin.

Jocelyn graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Biddeford and Rivier College in Nashua, N.H. She worked as a Dietician at Maine Medical Center as a young woman, leaving there to be a full-time mother.

She married the love of her life, Leo Blanchette, on Sept. 26, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Together they had three children and remained together until his passing in 2010.

To read Jocelyn’s full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hopememorial.com

