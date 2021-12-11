BRIDGTON – Ralph J. Knight Jr. was born June 2, 1940, in Alfred to Ralph J. Knight Sr. and Estella L. Small.

Ralph graduated from high school and completed vocational school education as an electrician. He then went on to complete military Air Force service in Alaska in 1964. Ralph returned to Maine and began his family in Bridgton.

He also found faith in God that led him to discover his calling as a Tent Evangelist. His mother said he would become a preacher one day. Gospel Tent Ministries was established in 1972 when Reverend Bill Gorman provided Ralph’s first tent. Reverend Knight held the Annual National Day of Prayer gathering in Portland and The March for Jesus. We worked with several ministries and Denominations while promoting unity of the faith. Ralph loved travel while sharing the Gospel with all who would hear. He accepted invitations to minister overseas that opened doors to many nations and is when Gospel to the Multitudes was established.

He is survived by his beloved family. Children Eric Knight, Melloney Knight, Crystal Wolley, Robert, and David Chipman; and several grandchildren; also, his brother, Brad Knight.

Evangelist Knight’s favorite sayings: “I must stay low, so that God is lifted high.” “Step into Revival!!” – Jesus said, “Love one another.” – “Go, Give, Gospel!! Favorite scripture: Mark 16:15 “Go into all the world and preach the gospel.” Reaching souls with the Gospel, sharing the love of Christ, and unity of the faith in the Body of Christ while lifting God up was his heart. Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and man of faith in God. He would say, “My title is not a Pastor or Evangelist. I am a Bond Servant of the Lord Jesus Christ.” Romans 1:1. Ralph made an impact on our hearts and the hearts of those who were blessed to encounter his unrelenting love and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

He reflected Christ during his deep health crisis and final chapter as well. Until we meet with him again forever in heaven. We love and miss him. Pastors Dallas Henry and Eric Hanson of Hosanna Church in Oxford were Ralph’s blessed ministry support and home Church of many years.

Services were held on Wednesday Dec. 8, Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. For those who couldn’t attend, a video of Ralph’s service is available to view on his obituary page at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

