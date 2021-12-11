AUTO RACING

A first Formula One championship for Max Verstappen was in reach after masterful Red Bull strategy helped the Dutchman overcome an early qualifying mistake to beat Lewis Hamilton for the top starting spot in the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP.

Verstappen flat-spotted his medium tires in Saturday qualifying, which forced Red Bull to blueprint a plan to give its star any sort of edge over his rival. Sergio Perez was tasked to help and went out first in the final qualifying segment – a move that allowed Perez to tow Verstappen down the long straight at Yas Marina Circuit before Perez bailed out and sacrificed his own lap to aid his teammate.

Verstappen clocked his lap at at 1 minute, 22.109-seconds, good enough to hold off Hamilton by .371-seconds. The pole-sitter has won in Abu Dhabi the last six years, including Verstappen’s victory last season when he led all 55 laps around the yacht-filled marina.

Hamilton on Sunday will attempt to win a record eighth Formula One championship to break a tie with Michael Schumacher. Hamilton and Verstappen are tied in the standings – the first time since 1974 that the top contenders were even going into the deciding race.

SOCCER:

ENGLAND: Manchester City maintained its one-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League, as Raheem Sterling’s 100th league goal secured a 1-0 home win over Wolverhampton.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty in the 67th minute secured a 1-0 win at home against Aston Villa.

Chelsea remained two points behind in third place, as Jorginho converted two spot kicks – the second in the fourth minute of stoppage time – in a 3-2 win at home against Leeds.

• Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at last-placed Norwich.

GERMANY: Bayern Munich extended its lead in the Bundesliga to six points, as Jamal Musiala scored in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Mainz while Borussia Dortmund was held by local rival Bochum to a 1-1 draw.

HOCKEY

ECHL: A game scheduled for Sunday between the Maine Mariners and Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York, has been postponed because of the league’s health and safety protocols. A make-up date has not been determined.

BASKETBALL

ELKS HOOP SHOOT: The Portland Elks Club will hold a free-throw shooting contest for children ages 8-13 on Sunday, Dec. 19, at Rowe Elementary School in Portland. There is no entry fee, but masks must be worn. Registration is at 9 a.m. Contest winners will advance to district championships. For more information, contact Bruce Jordan at 207-415-3712 or Joe Winschel at 207-232-0133.

TENNIS

SANTANA DIES: Manuel “Manolo” Santana, who reached No. 1 in the world rankings and was the first Spaniard to win a Grand Slam singles title, has died. He was 83.

The Madrid Open announced the death of its honorary president on Saturday. No cause of death was given.

Santana won four major singles championships – the French Championships in 1961 and 1964, the U.S. Championships in 1965 and Wimbledon in 1966, the same year he reached No. 1. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Lara Gut-Behrami won a women’s super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland, racing down the typically tricky terrain 0.18 seconds faster than Sofia Goggia.

Mikaela Shiffrin was exactly one second further back of Goggia in third to retain her lead in the overall World Cup standings.

• Swiss skier Marco Odermatt dominated the second men’s giant slalom of the season to win by almost six-tenths of a second in Val d’Isere, France.

Odermatt best handled challenging course conditions following overnight snowfall as he defeated Alexis Pinturault by .59 seconds. Austrian skier Manuel Feller was 1.24 behind in third for his first career podium in the discipline.