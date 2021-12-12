“I borrowed this book (‘The Lost Family,’ by Libby Copeland) from my local library and was captivated by the story of two sisters who learn through DNA testing that they have no paternal Irish ancestry, although their now-deceased father stated he was 100% Irish. Throughout this nonfiction work, I learned about the use of DNA testing in solving cold cases and investigating crimes. It was sad to hear that many people are learning a new acronym – NPE, which stands for non-paternity event, meaning the man they thought was their father was not their biological parent.” — MARY MARSHALL, York

