“I borrowed this book (‘The Lost Family,’ by Libby Copeland) from my local library and was captivated by the story of two sisters who learn through DNA testing that they have no paternal Irish ancestry, although their now-deceased father stated he was 100% Irish. Throughout this nonfiction work, I learned about the use of DNA testing in solving cold cases and investigating crimes. It was sad to hear that many people are learning a new acronym – NPE, which stands for non-paternity event, meaning the man they thought was their father was not their biological parent.” — MARY MARSHALL, York
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. As the pandemic lingers, we want to hear what you are reading in these unsettled times and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
