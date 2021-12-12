GORHAM – Esther L. Reed, 58, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on Dec. 7, 2021.

She was a loving mother, partner, sister, daughter, and friend.

She is survived by her daughters Lisa and Casie Reed, son, Kenneth Richard, and son-in-law, Naveed Davoodian. She is also survived by her mother, Ethel Creamer; sisters Paula and Ethel Creamer; partner, Walter Richard; and grandchildren Kaleb and Blake.

She is predeceased by her father, Paul Creamer Jr.; brother, Charlie Creamer; and ex-husband, Mark Reed.

Esther was known for her generous heart, dedication to family, and fighting spirit. Her smile lit up a room and she made new friends everywhere she went. Everyone around her loved her sense of humor and she was always making people laugh. She loved bargain hunting and was the queen of wheeling and dealing.

We are eternally grateful to the wonderful medical staff who cared for Esther, especially those at Maine Medical Center who provided her comfort and support.

Esther was loved by everyone who met her, and she will be dearly missed by many. A remembrance service will be held in Gorham. For details or to share your condolences, please contact the family at [email protected]. An obituary will also be posted on http://www.advantageportland.com.

