SACO – “Flick”, aka Thomas Alan Gehrig, died at home on Dec. 2, 2021, with his life partner, Dr. Thomas Mogan at his side. He was born April 14, 1949, in Selma, Ala., son of Col. Raymond and Sally Wellington Gehrig. He and his siblings all had nicknames that came from Ray. He was “Flicker” or “Flick”, and he is survived by his older brother, “Beam” (Raymond), and sister “Twink” (Sally) Derosier as well as four nieces, two nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Being in a military family, Flick lived in many places, from North Dakota to Okinawa until the family came to Brunswick and settled there. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1967 and the University of Southern Maine where he became very involved in theater. He taught at a Montessori School before venturing into the antique business. In 1985 Flick created “Glitz To Go”, a drag variety show performing at The Holiday Inn By The Bay in Portland and throughout New England. A man of many talents, Flick had an expansive knowledge, appreciation, and love of objet d’art, especially Asian, Victorian, Art Nouveau, Art Deco, and of current trends as well. Flick loved to share his knowledge of antiques, and curiosities, and especially his outlandish humor and wit with customers and friends alike. Flick was a shopkeeper extraordinaire owning many throughout his life; all cleverly named— Noteworthy, Conceits, Tresor, Simply Home, La Cava, and finally, Found: Antiques and Curiosities on High Street in Portland, which he was forced to sell after a period of declining health. He amassed astonishing collections which found their way to antique venues throughout Maine.To say Flick was one in a million is no exaggeration. Anyone who met him realized they were in the company of a unique and loving person. A legend in his own time, Flick requested no services but to please do an act of kindness for another.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to theFranny Peabody House,30 Danforth St.Portland, ME 04101

