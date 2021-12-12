COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham scored a career-high 30 points – including the 1,000th of her career – and No. 10 Indiana beat No. 20 Ohio State 86-66 on Sunday night.

The Hoosiers (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) never trailed and pulled away in the second quarter, shooting 62.5% behind 11 points from Nicole Cardano-Hillary, who finished with 17 points. Grace Berger scored 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Overall, Indiana shot 58% from the field, with 56 points in the paint.

Holmes, a 6-foot-3 junior, reached 1,000 points early in the fourth quarter, scoring inside of a pass from Ali Patberg.

Holmes entered the game 21 points shy of 1,000. She became the 29th Hoosier to reach the milestone.

“I wasn’t really paying too much attention to it,” Holmes said. “I just was myself out there. I didn’t want to think about it too much, overthink anything.”

Ohio State (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) has had the conference’s top offense this season, but Indiana held the Buckeyes scoreless for the first five minutes and jumped ahead 10-0. The Hoosiers led 43-29 at halftime, the most points Ohio State has allowed in the first half this season.

FORDHAM 71, LAFAYETTE 36: Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career by scoring 24 points in Fordham’s win at the Bronx, New York.

DeWolfe, a junior guard, had her fifth straight 20-point game and is averaging 20.2 points.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 66, (8) MARYLAND 59: Zia Cooke scored 20 points, including the go-ahead layup with 5:13 to play, as the Gamecocks (10-0) outlasted the Terrapins (9-3) in Columbia, South Carolina, for their fourth victory over a top-10 opponent this season.

Aliyah Boston added 16 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

(2) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 101, SAINT MARY’S 73: Elissa Cunane had 15 points and nine rebounds, including nine points during an early 18-0 run that put the Wolfpack (10-1) in control against the Gaels (5-4) at Raleigh, North Carolina.

(4) STANFORD 91, PACIFIC 62: Cameron Brink scored a career-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Cardinal (6-2) beat the Tigers (2-7) in Stanford, California.

(6) ARIZONA 77, NEW MEXICO 60: Freshman Madi Conner came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points and the Wildcats (9-0) used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to put away the Lobos (8-4) at Tucson, Arizona.

(7) LOUISVILLE 64, (14) KENTUCKY 58: Ahlana Smith and Hailey Van Lith each made two late baskets and the Cardinals (8-1) won at home against the Wildcats (6-3), beating their in-state rivals for the fifth straight time.

(9) TENNESSEE 84, GEORGIA STATE 60: Tamari Key scored 16 points to lead the Volunteers (9-0) to a win over visiting Georgia State (4-5).

(13) MICHIGAN 73, MINNESOTA 61: Naz Hillmon scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half as the Wolverines (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) defeated the Golden Gophers (6-6, 0-2) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(15) IOWA STATE 70, NORTHERN IOWA 69: Ashley Joens came up with a key blocked shot in the closing seconds and the Cyclones (10-1) needed a defensive stand to hold off the visiting Panthers (6-3).

(17) SOUTH FLORIDA 64, VCU 57: Elisa Pinzan scored a career-high 24 points and Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam scored 10 straight in a fourth-quarter rally to lead the Bulls (6-3) past the Rams (5-4) at Richmond, Virginia.

VCU built a 27-26 halftime lead to 16 with a 15-0 run and led 49-36 heading into the fourth quarter, but South Florida opened the fourth with a 16-0 run.

TCU 88, (18) TEXAS A&M 75: Lauren Heard scored a season-high 33 points, Aja Holmes added a career-high 22 off the bench, and the Horned Frogs (4-4) surprised the Aggies (9-2) in Fort Worth, Texas.

(22) NOTRE DAME 78, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 41: Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron and Maya Dodson each scored 12 points and the Fighting Irish (9-2) breezed past the Mastodons (4-6) in South Bend, Indiana.

VILLANOVA 56, (23) OREGON STATE 52: Lior Garzon knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to kick off the second half, Maddy Siegrist scored 28 points and the Wildcats (5-5) held the visiting Beavers (5-3) to a season low point total.

(24) LSU 96, TEXAS SOUTHERN 55: Faustine Aifuwa scored 14 points, Khayla Painter added 13 and LSU (7-1) coasted past Texas Southern (0-6) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(1) PURDUE 82, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 72: Trevion Williams had a season-high 22 points to go with 12 rebounds and a career-best nine assists, helping the Boilermakers (9-1) rally past the Wolfpack (7-3) in overtime at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in New York.

Jaden Ivey added 22 points for the Boilermakers, who had to rally from 13 down midway through the second half. Purdue never led in regulation, taking its first lead on Sasha Stefanovic’s 3-pointer 15 seconds into the extra period.

(2) BAYLOR 57, (6) VILLANOVA 36: James Akinjo had 16 points and seven rebounds and the Bears (9-0) dominated the visiting Wildcats (7-3) in a victory that’s likely to move the defending national champions to the No. 1 spot in the new Associated Press poll.

The Bears never trailed in their first nonconference home game ever against a top-six opponent, this one a rematch of an NCAA Sweet 16 game last March in Indianapolis.

Villanova shot only 22% (12 of 54) and had several extended scoring droughts while being held to its fewest points in 689 games under Coach Jay Wright, who is in his 21st season.

(16) USC 73, LONG BEACH STATE 62: Isaiah Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Trojans (10-0) defeated Long Beach State (3-7) in Los Angeles.

(17) IOWA STATE 47, JACKSON STATE 37: T.J. Otzelberger became the first Iowa State coach to win his first 10 games with the team, guiding the Cyclones past Jackson State (2-7) in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State improved 10-0 after got 2-22 last season, ending with 18 straight losses.

MARYLAND 70, (20) FLORIDA 68: Donta Scott scored on a leaning shot in the post with 16.8 seconds left, and the Terrapins (6-4) beat the Gators (7-3) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at New York.

Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell each scored 19 points for the Terrapins, who shot 49% and hit 8 of 13 3-pointers to snap a three-game skid.

(23) SETON HALL 77, RUTGERS 63: Bryce Aiken scored 22 points and Jared Rhoden had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead the Pirates (9-1) past the Scarlet Knights (5-5) in the Garden State Hardwood Classic at Newark, New Jersey.

Caleb McConnell had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, who were coming off a thrilling win Thursday night at home over No. 1 Purdue on a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Ron Harper Jr. from just over midcourt.

MEN’S SOCCER

CLEMSON 2, WASHINGTON 0: Isaiah Reid scored twice, including a goal just 27 seconds into the match, and the Tigers won their third NCAA championship, in Cary, North Carolina.

