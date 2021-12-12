HOCKEY

Linus Ullmark made 40 saves and Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist as the Boston Bruins beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 Saturday night in Calgary, Alberta.

Ullmark has given up two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts, winning four of those games. He improved to 7-5-0.

Charlie McAvoy, Curtis Lazar and Connor Clifton, with his first of the season, also scored for Boston. The Bruins have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and have gone seven consecutive games on the road (6-0-1) without a regulation loss. Boston took five of six points on its western Canada trip.

GOLF

QBE SHOOTOUT: Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na birdied 12 of their last 13 holes in fourballs and closed with a 12-under 60 to win the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida.

Kokrak and Na were five shots behind after a bogey on the par-3 fifth hole before they ran off nine straight birdies, seven of them by Na. Then it was Kokrak’s turn down the stretch, and he finished off the one-shot victory with a 6-foot birdie putt.

Billy Horschel chipped in for birdie from near the water hazard as he and Sam Burns shot 61 to finish one shot behind.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: West Ham’s Champions League ambitions were dealt a blow when it was held to a 0-0 draw at Burnley in the Premier League.

West Ham stayed in fourth place, but Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all within three points, and Tottenham has two games in hand.

FRANCE: Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th goal for Paris Saint-Germain, netting two goals as the French league leader beat Monaco, 2-0.

The comfortable win increased PSG’s lead over second-place Marseille to 13 points.

SPAIN: Goals from Barcelona’s latest teenage talents weren’t enough to save Xavi Hernandez’s side from another letdown, as a late strike gave Osasuna a 2-2 draw.

Barcelona was leading 2-1 after 19-year-olds Nico Gonzalez and Abde Ezzalzouli scored their first goals since joining the team from the club’s youth squads.

But Osasuna substitute Chimy Avila struck from long range, with the ball deflecting off a Barcelona defender before going in, to pull the hosts level with four minutes to go.

Barcelona has just one road win this season and is in eighth place in La Liga.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Federica Brignone set an Italian record by winning a wind-swept super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland after prerace favorite Lara Gut-Behrami crashed out through the safety fences.

Brignone was 0.11 seconds faster than teammate Elena Curtoni down a fast course shortened because of strong crosswinds. Her 17th career World Cup win is the most by an Italian woman.

Mikaela Shiffrin extended her lead in the overall standings by placing third, 0.43 behind Brignone.

• French skier Clement Noel dominated the first men’s slalom of the season in Val d’Isere, France, for his ninth career, while many other prerace favorites faltered, including his teammate and defending overall champion, Alexis Pinturault.

Noel posted the fastest time in both runs, finishing 1.40 seconds ahead of Sweden’s Kristoffer Jakobsen. Filip Zubcic of Croatia was 1.85 behind in third.

