I’d like to express my appreciation to all of those who organized the Very Merry Falmouth events. It was a real treat to drop in at the tree lighting and then watch fireworks the next night. COVID-safe, inclusive, free, after work and before bedtime – it was good, wholesome fun. We get our tax money’s worth from terrific schools, roads, police, rescue, trails, tennis courts, playing fields, skating rinks, town landing, canoe/kayak launches, curbside recycling, transfer station, town office staff and other services. A cookie, some corn hole, holiday lights and a terrific fireworks show were icing on the cake! Thank you all for making it happen. And thanks to The Forecaster for spreading the word.
Andy Meyer
Falmouth
