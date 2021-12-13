Dana Warren Kingsley, 90, of Kennebunk, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 6, 2021, at his residence following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Dana was born July 13, 1931, in Salem, Massachusetts, the son of James Grafton and Lillian Irene (Price) Kingsley. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret J. (Blair) Kingsley, two sons Scott B. Kingsley of Cushing, Maine, Bruce D. Kingsley and his wife Elisa of Milford, Connecticut, and a daughter Susan E. (Kingsley) Rockwood and her husband Thomas of Cincinnat, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Kingsley is also survived by his brother, Neal P. Kingsley of Minnesota and another brother, predeceased, James G. Kingsley.

Dana attended Hebron Academy, Bryant and Stratton Business School, and Brown University School of Banking. He was employed by Andover Savings Bank, Andover, Massachusetts, and then moved to Lowell 5-Cent Savings Bank, where he was vice president – mortgage officer.

Always one to be outside, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved to be on the open sea sailing his sailboat “Our Tern,” playing golf and painting in acrylics.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Kennebunkport, Cape Arundel Golf Club and the Arundel Yacht Club.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. It is requested that masks be worn inside the church. Interment will be private.

The family would like to thank the employees of Huntington Common and especially the staff at Reminiscence for the care they gave Dana. The staff truly made him feel at home.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport, ME. 04046.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Dana’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

