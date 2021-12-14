The American Red Cross is facing a historically low blood supply. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free. To encourage donors to help, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

TUESDAY 12/14

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Stephens Memorial Hospital, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Brooks Student Center, 32 Campus Ave., Gorham

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Mason Preble 143, 16 Elm St., Sanford

WEDNESDAY 12/15

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Commons, 59 Pineland Dr., New Gloucester

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saint Aspinquid Masonic Hall, 101 Long Sands Road, York

1 to 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 179 Park Row, Brunswick

1 to 6 p.m., Saint Maximilian Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough

THURSDAY 12/16

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Village By The Sea Hotel, 1373 Post Road, Wells

1 to 6 p.m., Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Road Kittery

1 to 6 p.m., Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Dr., Winslow

SATURDAY 12/18

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lebanon Fire and EMS, 3 Upper Cross Road, Lebanon

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Living Stone Community Church, 711 Ossipee Trail, Standish

MONDAY 12/20

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Legion Post #35, 413 Broadway, South Portland

Noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way, Topsham

Noon to 5:30 p.m., Central Fire Station, 271 North St., Saco

