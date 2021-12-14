A Topsham woman was killed Monday night after a speeding driver ran a red light and crashed into her car in Brighton, Massachusetts.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Birmingham Parkway and Western Avenue, according to the Boston Globe. 19-year-old Anderson Nova of Randolph, Massachusetts, was allegedly speeding in a rented SUV and ran a red light before crashing into the driver’s side door of a car driven by Dina L. Donahue, 53.

Donahue was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, according to the Globe.

Nova allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crash while carrying his dog, Massachusetts State Police said.

He is facing multiple charges, including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, speeding, operating a vehicle after license suspension, leaving the scene of crash causing personal injury or death and using a motor vehicle without authority, according to the report.

This story may be updated.

