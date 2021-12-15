ALFRED — A Biddeford man charged with shooting and killing his landlord, Douglas Michaud, on the front porch of his Biddeford apartment building in September pleaded not guilty at an online arraignment Wednesday, Dec. 15 at York County Superior Court in Alfred.

Randal Hennessey, 31, appeared before Justice Wayne Douglas via a video link to the courtroom from Cumberland County Jail. His attorney, Tina Heather Nadeau, entered the not guilty pleas to intentional and knowing murder and to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on his behalf.

The state was represented by Assistant Attorney General Megan Elam.

According to an affidavit on file at the court, bystanders said Hennessey and Michaud had been arguing the afternoon of Sept. 14. Hennessey came out onto the porch of the apartment building shortly after 3 p.m. and shot Michaud with a handgun several times before going inside. As Michaud’s girlfriend, Jamie Wakefield, was rendering aid, Hennessey allegedly reappeared on the porch and shot Michaud in the head at close range.

According to the court document, Hennessey drove away on a motorcycle. He was taken into custody by police in Durham, New Hampshire, at about 8 p.m. that night.

Bystanders told police Michaud was in the process of evicting Hennessey.

According to a Portland Press Herald report, a background check showed Hennessey has prior convictions in Maine, including felony burglaries, though none since 2016.

Justice Douglas ordered Hennessey to continue to be held without bail.

The next step in the process leading to an eventual trial is a status conference, set for 1:30 p.m. March 14 at York County Superior Court.

Family and friends of Michaud, 31, in a September interview described him as a man who was helpful to others. He was always working on a project, like making upgrades to the Union Street apartment building he bought in 2017. He enjoyed playing pool, attending drag races, and going to every car show he could, said family friends. He had begun the process of becoming a firefighter, and with Wakefield, was eagerly awaiting the birth of their son.

