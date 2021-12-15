The Senate has passed the country’s annual defense funding bill, which could be a boon to Bath Iron Works.
The National Defense Authorization Act — or NDAA — authorizes funding for three Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, the main type of warship constructed at the shipyard.
This story will be updated.
