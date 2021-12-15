AUTO RACING

The motorsports governing body for Formula One said Wednesday it will conduct “a detailed analysis” of the wild ending at the season finale that decided the championship in favor of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The FIA said Sunday’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had created a controversy that is “tarnishing the image of the championship.”

Verstappen claimed his first world title when he passed Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on the final lap. He was given the opportunity after a key decision by race director Michael Masi, who allowed lapped cars to pass Hamilton before the restart. The race resumed with one lap remaining and Verstappen restarting second behind Hamilton, with fresh tires. He passed Hamilton in the fifth turn and won his first title.

Mercedes filed two appeals that were dismissed and has now asked for a further review from the International Court of Appeal.

SOCCER

MLS: Major League Soccer’s regular season will start earlier than ever in 2022 so play is wrapped up before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

Eighteen teams will begin play on Feb. 26. The final day of the regular season is set for Oct. 9, and the MLS Cup is scheduled for Nov. 5, ahead of the start of the World Cup on Nov. 21.

SPAIN: Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announced his immediate retirement for health reasons.

The 33-year-old Argentine underwent heart tests after leaving the field during Barcelona’s match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30.

Aguero joined Barcelona in the offseason after a 10-year stint at Manchester City.

ENGLAND: Arsenal quickly forgot about the team’s off-field distractions, with forward Gabriel Martinelli and substitute Emile Smith Rowe scoring in a 2-0 win at home against 10-man West Ham that put the Gunners in the top four in the Premier League.

The win came a day after Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy. Arsenal moved one point ahead of West Ham for fourth place.

GERMANY: Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat last-place Greuther Furth 3-0, preventing Bayern Munich from stretching its Bundesliga lead any further.

Haaland took his tally to 13 goals in 10 league appearances and kept Dortmund six points behind Bayern with just over half of the season remaining.

