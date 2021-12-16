I was absolutely shocked to see a photograph of a maskless Santa at the Maine Mall, sitting next to – far less than 6 feet away from – a maskless little girl on the front page of the Dec. 14 Local & State section (Page B1).

Has anyone told the mall’s owners and the little girl’s parents that there is a global pandemic going on? No wonder that cases in Maine are at an all-time high. Unbelievable.

Robin Casey

Harpswell

