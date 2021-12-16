As you are aware, Maine Medical Center and area hospitals are short on staff and resources to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients and the effects of COVID on our medical resources.
This situation places doctors, nurses and their support staff in considerable risk to their own health and the health of their households. They face a job that many times is beyond their own personal physical and emotional resources. Yet this staff goes to work anyway for the protection and treatment of our community.
The sole purpose of the white ribbon campaign is to support this staff. We are asking that people to place a white ribbon on their mailbox, tree or shrub, so that when this staff sees them, they know their community is right there with them.
I personally used a tall kitchen bag to make my white bow.
Let these medical and support staff know that they are not alone! Thank you for your assistance.
Valerie Meserve
Dayton
