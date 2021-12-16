NEW HIRES

Winter Holben architecture & design announced the following new hires.

Emily Wiggin joined the firm as vice president of marketing and operations. Wiggin brings more than 20 years of experience at organizations ranging from small manufacturing to midsize retail to global Fortune 100.

Zachary Smith was hired as project architect. Smith brings more than 15 years experience working with mixed-use developments and high-end hospitality projects.

George Brown was hired as senior experience designer. Brown brings more than two decades of experience helping national and regional clients express their brand through environmental and experiential graphics programs.

Douglas Schmidt has been hired as a designer. Schmidt brings nearly 10 years of cross-functional and architectural experience in graphic design, marketing content development and project support.

Marissa Ellis joined the company as an operations specialist. Ellis brings experience from the construction and financial services industries.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader announced the addition of LeAnn McNally to its Auburn team. McNally joins the agency with her sales agent license.

Gorham Savings Bank has hired Brian Robinson as senior vice president, director of human resources. Robinson, of Yarmouth, was most recently director of talent strategy and deputy Title IX coordinator at Bowdoin College.

St.Germain announced two new hires.

Camden McFadden has joined the firm as an environmental field technician. He will work closely with St. Germain’s environmental scientists to monitor groundwater at aggregate sites and manage field activities during Phase II soil removal and remediation projects.

Christina Walls was hired as an office administrator. Prior to joining the firm, Walls worked as a senior administrative associate for a financial advisory firm.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital announced it has hired the following providers.

Abigail Sedenka, Au.D. has joined Northern Light Mercy Ear, Nose and Throat Care. Prior to joining Mercy, she was a clinical audiologist with InterMed, P.A. in Portland.

Eliot DeSilva, M.D., has joined as medical director of hospital medicine. Dr. DeSilva was previously the medical director for quality and patient safety at Exeter Hospital in New Hampshire.

Ryan Trosper, PA-C, has joined Northern Light Mercy Pain Center. Trosper was previously a full-time provider in family medicine at Greater Portland Health, and a per diem provider for Northern Light Mercy Walk-In Care. Trosper is a member of the Maine Opioid Clinical Advisory Committee and the Maine Association of Physician Assistants.

PROMOTIONS

Central Maine Power has named Peter C. Cohen as vice president, regulatory. Cohen, of Cumberland, is a 17-year veteran of CMP’s regulatory staff. He joined Avangrid Networks in Maine in 2004 as manager of regulatory economics. Most recently, he served as senior director, regulatory, leading more than 20 CMP professionals in regulatory analytics, compliance filings and other activities.

The Maine Council of Churches has named Rev. Jane Field to serve as full-time executive director. Field, who has served as part-time executive director for the past six years, brings more than 30 years of experience in ordained ministry and nonprofit leadership. She holds master’s degrees in divinity and in public policy studies.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Androscoggin Bank announced the appointment of Dajuan Eubanks to its board of directors. Eubanks is a vice president with the Boston Celtics and president of the Maine Celtics. He has been with the organization since its inception in 2009. Eubanks also serves as a member of the board of directors for the Maine State Community Chamber, the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine, the Portland Community Chamber, the USM Foundation, and is a co-founder of Blue Wave Basketball.

The Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project named Alicia Curtis, Esq. as its new board president. Curtis is an attorney at Berman & Simmons in Lewiston and has served as a volunteer attorney on ILAP’s Pro Bono Panel since 2015. She has also helped many people seeking asylum, and won several victories in immigration court. She joined the board in 2017.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Dr. Grace Valenzuela, executive director for communications and community partnerships for the Portland Public Schools, has been selected by the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine as the recipient of the 2021 Gerda Haas Award for Excellence in Human Rights Education and Leadership.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine recognized the following people with Conservation Leadership Awards.

Ivan Fernandez, of Orono, a professor at the University of Maine, was recognized for his leadership as one of Maine’s top climate scientists. He serves on the Maine Climate Council.

Laura Marston, a small business owner from South Portland, was recognized for advocating for and pioneering new ways to reduce waste and encourage reuse through her business and throughout the community.

John Banks, of Orono, received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the protection of natural resources on behalf of the Penobscot Nation.

Sam Saltonstall, of Brunswick, was recognized with the People’s Choice Award for his advocacy for energy efficiency, renewable energy and climate change mitigation.