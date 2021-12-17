Sen. Susan Collins is a cosponsor of legislation that would hurt the employment prospects of our science, technology, engineering and math workers and college graduates and depress wages in those fields.
The bill S.2828, the Preserving Employment Visas Act, would make available approximately 80,000 work visas (in addition to the large number that are already available) to employers seeking cheap imported labor.
Regardless of the rationale used to justify this action, the practical effect is no more nuanced than this: These visas are sought by the employers and corporations looking for cheap labor, disregarding the detriment to American STEM workers and college graduates.
Sen. Collins should work for American workers.
Burnell Bailey
South Berwick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
David Treadwell: Going to the head of the class
-
Obituaries
Obituary: George Edwin Linnie Jr.
-
Times Record Obituaries
Obituary: Janet Stewart Geer
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Nancy M. (Huard) Hodge
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Anthony J. Marro
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.