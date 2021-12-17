Sen. Susan Collins is a cosponsor of legislation that would hurt the employment prospects of our science, technology, engineering and math workers and college graduates and depress wages in those fields.

The bill S.2828, the Preserving Employment Visas Act, would make available approximately 80,000 work visas (in addition to the large number that are already available) to employers seeking cheap imported labor.

Regardless of the rationale used to justify this action, the practical effect is no more nuanced than this: These visas are sought by the employers and corporations looking for cheap labor, disregarding the detriment to American STEM workers and college graduates.

Sen. Collins should work for American workers.

Burnell Bailey

South Berwick

