Want your votes thrown out?

I am dismayed to read about the effort to recall elected members of the Regional School Unit 21 School Board. Two members would be affected: Chair Art LeBlanc and Tim Stentiford, both representing Kennebunk.

According to recent newspaper articles, both men won by large margins. The town website states that LeBlanc won with 2,382 votes in 2020. Stentiford’s count is no longer specified – his term is over in June.

In 2020, more than 2,000 people opted not to vote on the school board candidates, probably because they hadn’t followed information on the campaign. I’m hoping they are not swayed to sign the petitions.

The recall efforts specify poor leadership, contentious behavior toward teachers and parents, teachers quitting and increased spending. However, research into the actual expenditures of the district shows judicious spending. Legal fees are down, and new human resources expenses are typical of most other school districts in southern Maine. While teacher turnover is also a complaint, RSU 21 has no teacher vacancies, and turnover is less than state averages. Many assistant positions have been vacated – no surprise during the pandemic.

As for poor leadership and contentious behavior, these are subjective judgments. Please attend a board meeting online (easy through the RSU 21 website) and see for yourself.

I ask my fellow voters not to sign the petitions now circulating. They are an insult to the candidates we elected. Those who sign the recall are, in effect, throwing out our ballots.

Victoria Adams

Kennebunk

