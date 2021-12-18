Re: “Letter to the editor: Gov. Mills’ COVID strategy isn’t working” (Dec. 16):
I can readily empathize with letter writer John Gold of Saco, who, because of the surge of COVID cases is, as he puts it, out of luck if he is in need of health care any time in the immediate, and possibly distant, future.
Far more seriously inconvenienced are those whose ongoing health issues have been negatively affected by the disruption of services such as the cancellation or indefinite postponement of surgeries and therapeutic treatment.
While Mr. Gold’s indictment of the unvaccinated is well founded, his criticism of Gov. Mills is out of line. We should be thankful that our governor is a skilled, dedicated and competent public servant. What if the Blaine House were occupied during the pandemic by an ignorant, science-denying type such as Paul LePage (remember the “little beards” comment)? It is not hard to imagine the elevated death toll if an incompetent chief executive were actively interfering with effective public health policy. Just consider the carnage done nationally from Jan. 20, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2021.
As Mr. Gold may well ask, where did “flatten the curve” go? The curve has been replaced by a steep spike. Why? Although modern medicine produced reliable and safe vaccines with incredible speed, “you can’t cure stupid,” as comedian Ron White puts it.
How pathetic it would be for the species of Homo sapiens if herd immunity is reached only when the herd is thinned of those afflicted with self-inflicted mental sclerosis and self-imposed moral indifference.
Joe Wagner
Lyman
