Re: “It’s been a deadly year for Maine pedestrians” (Dec. 15, Page A1):

After reading the news article regarding pedestrians being killed, I’ve decided to say something about that. As a pedestrian, I rarely walk in the street and when I do, I face oncoming traffic, wear light-colored clothes or better reflectors.

As a driver, I have been scared out of my wits on several occasions by pedestrians wearing all black or nearly black clothing who aren’t noticed until I’m practically on top of them. And if they are walking in “my” lane, alongside traffic, that exacerbates the problem.

Making the streets safer for pedestrians is one thing, but education should be the key.

Also, put the phone away!

Bruce Erwin Johnson

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: