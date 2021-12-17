NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving is rejoining the Brooklyn Nets, who need help and will settle for it on a part-time basis.

The Nets decided Friday that Irving would come back to practice and play in road games, even though he remains unable to play at home because he doesn’t meet New York City’s vaccine mandate.

The Nets originally determined that Irving wouldn’t play with them at all until he could play in all games. But worried about the heavy workload on Kevin Durant and short-handed with seven players unavailable because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Nets figured they couldn’t pass up the chance to add the All-Star guard.

“We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols,” General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.”

Members of New York’s pro and college teams must be vaccinated against the coronavirus to be able to play in public arenas. Irving refused to get vaccinated and hasn’t practiced with the Nets since they returned from a week of training camp in San Diego in October.

Given that layoff, it’s unclear how soon he will be ready to play. But the Nets, despite leading the Eastern Conference with a 21-8 record, are in need of healthy bodies.

Starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry are in health and safety protocols, along with Paul Millsap, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Jevon Carter.

It’s forced Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer, to play far more minutes than the Nets would like. Coach Steve Nash said Thursday he wanted to get him rest, and the Nets have said Durant will rest a sore right ankle Saturday against Orlando in the opening night of a back-to-back.

COVID: The NBA and its players have agreed to elevated coronavirus protocols amid a rising number of cases both in the league and around the country. The new regulations, laid out in a memo to teams that was obtained my numerous outlets, call for increased mask usage and additional coronavirus testing.

Players and coaches will have to wear masks for nearly all team activities when they are not actively playing: while traveling, when they are sitting on the bench or in the locker room, and during team meetings and training sessions. Head coaches will not have to wear masks during games.

The memo also said players and team staff members will be tested on game days over a two-week period starting Dec. 26, though people who received their booster shots at least 14 days earlier or have recently recovered from the virus will be exempt.

More requirements and recommendations could be coming in the next few days “to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread within the team environment,” the memo said.

The league already had increased its testing of players since Thanksgiving, with more than 50 players, coaches and team officials entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols this month. Previously, fully vaccinated players generally only had to undergo daily testing if they were symptomatic, came into close contact with an individual who had tested positive or were required to test in compliance with local governmental guidelines.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook became the latest marquee player to enter the health and safety protocols, joining other big names such as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden. Some teams have been hit particularly hard: The Chicago Bulls have a league-high eight players in the coronavirus protocols, resulting in two postponed games this week, and the Nets have seven.

The Lakers, who visit the Bulls on Sunday in a game that has yet to be postponed, have four players in the protocols.

To return to the court after entering the protocols, players must remain in isolation for 10 days or test negative twice on separate days. All players who enter the protocols must receive medical clearance from a team and league physician before they can rejoin their teams, and those who exhibit moderate or severe symptoms also must receive a cardiac screening.

The rise in coronavirus cases comes at an inopportune time on the NBA schedule, given that the league’s annual Christmas Day showcase is right around the corner. Five games are scheduled for Dec. 25, including the Golden State Warriors vs. the Phoenix Suns (the top two teams in the Western Conference) and Nets-Lakers.

