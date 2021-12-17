BOSTON – Gordon F. Fogg Sr., 76, of Sanford and formerly of Shapleigh and York, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, surrounded by his loving family at MGH in Boston, due to complications from surgery. Gordon was born in Greenfield, Mass., on July 30, 1945, the first son of John F. and Phyllis (Foster) Fogg.

Gordon was raised in Bernardston, Mass., and attended Pioneer Valley Regional High School.

He was a rebel at heart; after being told by the principal in front of the student body that he couldn’t enter the school wearing his leather jacket, he wordlessly walked back to his ’48 Ford and peeled out of the parking lot.

After graduating in 1963, Gordon enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in Massachusetts. While serving, he was stationed on the USCG Cutter Barataria in South Portland, as well as a LORAN station in Kargabarun, Turkey. He also served in Tripoli and Istanbul while overseas.

After being discharged in 1967, Gordon married Linda Scott and returned to his Fogg family roots in York, where they raised their three children. Gordon was a loving father and family man, and could not be more proud of his kids, Frank, Joe and Julie. He worked long hours during the week but Sundays were always reserved for beans and hotdogs, Wide World of Sports and hopefully a Clint Eastwood movie.

Gordon began a long, renowned career as a carpenter and builder, beginning at the York Harbor Marina as a boat carpenter, and later throughout the seacoast as a cabinet maker and finish carpenter. Gordon was a master craftsman, highly skilled and knowledgeable, and he lent his services to many customers. He passed his expertise down to a generation of tradesmen along the way. Stories of his exploits and handiwork on the jobsite have been told and will continue to be shared for many years.

In the summer of 1984, Gordon reached out to Alcoholics Anonymous. This past August, he celebrated 37 years of continuous sobriety in AA at his home group in Shapleigh. Gordon had a unique way in his delivery, especially the one-liner sentences that made an impact on so many people’s lives. In simple language, in a calm and peaceful manner, usually with humor, promoting nothing, he attracted people when sharing the message of recovery that had been so freely passed on to him.

Gordon was very proud of the things he constructed, but he loved none more than the life he made with his wife, Dineas, who he married Sept 17,1993, and the house and home they built in Shapleigh. From the first tree cut on the lot to the last coat of paint, they worked together forming the base of their love for the next 28 years.

Gordon had a lifelong love of the outdoors. He spent many hours and days over the years with friends, family and occasionally alone in the woods, on the lakes, and beside the streams of Maine. Later in life, he enjoyed time with his many grandchildren at their activities and games.

He and Dineas especially enjoyed their daily walks on Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk.

Gordon will be remembered by everyone who knew him for being gentle but strong, humble but proud, and as a quiet man whose words carried great weight and were always delivered with his famously dry wit.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Dineas; his son, Gordon “Frank” Jr. and his wife Karen of York (Sydney, Jake and Sam); his son, Joseph and his wife Shari of York (Trey); daughter, Julie and her husband Thompson Higgins of Newington, N.H., (Ryan and Finley); Dineas’s daughter, Kathryn “Katie” and her husband James Hasenfus of Hampton Falls, N.H. (Taylor, Kelsea, Tommy, Michael, Mackenzie); Dineas’s son, Steven Richards of York; brother, Robert and his wife Donna of Kittery, sister, Joy and her husband Ric Carl of York, sister, Carol and her husband Chuck Currier of Standish; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, John and mother, Phyllis.

Gordon will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Southern Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Springvale. There will be a celebration of Gordon’s life at a later date.

