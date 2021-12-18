ORONO — Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish scored a career-high 15 points, Vukasin Masic added 11 points and 10 assists, and the University of Maine cruised to an 86-50 men’s basketball win Saturday against the University of New England.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Black Bears (3-6), whose three wins have come against in-state opponents – UMaine-Farmington, UMaine-Fort Kent and UNE.

UNE (1-9) was led by Alex Kravchuk with 17 points and Drake Gavin with 12.

(3) PURDUE 77, BUTLER 48: Jaden Ivey scored 22 points and Zach Edey finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds to help the Boilermakers (10-1) beat the Bulldogs (7-4) in the Crossroads Classic at Indianapolis.

This roundup will be updated.