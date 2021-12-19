BANGOR — Anne Simon scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter as the University of Maine women’s basketball rallied from an eight-point deficit to beat Dartmouth 65-53 on Sunday afternoon at Cross Insurance Center.

Simon had a double-double for the Black Bears (3-7), adding 11 rebounds. Alba Orois added 17 points, while Caroline Bornemann had 15 points and Maeve Carroll added eight points and 11 rebounds.

Maine trailed by as many as 19 in the first half and were down 30-17 at halftime. The Black Bears scored just three points in the first quarter.

Mekka Boyd had 14 points and eight rebounds for Dartmouth (1-11). Carrington Washburn added 14 points and six rebounds.

(10) INDIANA 67, WESTERN MICHIGAN 57: Mackenzie Holmes got her second double-double of the season, Grace Berger scored 16 points, and the Hoosiers (9-2) beat the Broncos (6-3) in Bloomington, Indiana.

Holmes, of Gorham, grabbed her 10th rebound just under two minutes into the second half and finished the game with 17 points and 19 rebounds. She set a career high in rebounds one game after scoring a career-best 30 points against Ohio State.

Reilly Jacobson was Western Michigan’s leading scorer with 16 points. Taylor Williams added a double-double of her own with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

(13) MICHIGAN 75, (5) BAYLOR 68: Leigha Brown scored 25 points to lead the Wolverines (11-1) to a win over the Bears (0-2) in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It was the Wolverines’ first win ever over a top-five team.

The game was a rematch of last season’s NCAA Tournament overtime thriller that Baylor won 78-75. NaLyssa Smith made all 11 of her shots from the field in that game. While the stakes weren’t the same, this game was just as competitive.

(25) NORTH CAROLINA 76, BOSTON COLLEGE 73: Carlie Littlefield scored 22 points, Deja Kelly added 19, including the last four in a game-closing 10-0 run and the Tar Heels (10-0) rallied to defeat the Eagles (7-3) in Boston.

The Eagles seemed to have the Atlantic Coast Conference opener under control when Jaelyn Batts opened the fourth quarter with a jumper to cap a 10-0 run that made it 62-47.

