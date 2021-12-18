BRUNSWICK — Kelsie Carlton scored 15 points and Morgan Foster added 11 to lead the Brunswick girls basketball team to an 80-33 win over Morse in a Class A South game Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Kyra Fortier scored 10 points for the Dragons (2-0) while Sophia Morin had eight points, six rebounds and six steals.
Carlton also had eight steals.
Lanye Brewer scored 10 points for Morse (2-1).
