BRUNSWICK — Kelsie Carlton scored 15 points and Morgan Foster added 11 to lead the Brunswick girls basketball team to an 80-33 win over Morse in a Class A South game Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Kyra Fortier scored 10 points for the Dragons (2-0) while Sophia Morin had eight points, six rebounds and six steals.

Carlton also had eight steals.

Lanye Brewer scored 10 points for Morse (2-1).

