COVID-19 cases continued to spike in Maine, as the state reported 1,080 new cases Saturday and 11 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, the death toll now numbers 1,441.

Doctors expect Maine’s historic case surge to continue, and even pick up speed, with the more contagious omicron variant now in Maine. On Friday, Maine reported its first cases of omicron in five samples from Penobscot County following a genomic sequencing of positive test results reported to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Statewide, the Maine CDC reported Saturday that 383 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a historic high. Of those patients, 113 are in critical care units, 68 are on ventilators.

Experts believe that the omicron variant may cause less severe illness than the delta variant that has filled Maine hospitals and overwhelmed health care workers. Experts caution, however, that while omicron may cause less severe symptoms in most people, because it spreads so more easily it will make some very ill and add to the burden hospitals already face.

Getting a booster shot is key to protecting against the new variant, as well as social distancing and wearing masks in public, doctors say.

The arrival of omicron is unwelcome but not expected, Gov. Janet Mills said Friday. “We knew it was only a matter of time before we detected the presence of omicron here in Maine,” she said in a press release. “The takeaway for Maine people should be this: get vaccinated now and wear a mask when you’re indoors in public.”

