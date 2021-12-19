“‘Mill Town,’ by Kerri Arsenault, is about the towns of Rumford and Mexico, Maine, mostly, as well as the writer’s family. I enjoyed and understood this book very well, as I am from the same area.
“The book covers a lot of territory, including the Rumford paper mill over many years, and the pollution it caused. Arsenault suspects pollution from the mill caused her father’s cancer (he worked there) and his ultimate death, as well as illness in many other area residents. She writes about her family, about the neighborhood — very near the mill — where she grew up, and about the area’s recent agreement with a major water bottling company.
“Arsenault’s extensive research was impressive and very interesting. ‘Mill Town’ may leave one with more questions than answers, but it sure gets you thinking about the topics she explores, especially so if you have ties to the area and the mill.” — R. HASTING, Norway
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. As the pandemic lingers, we want to hear what you are reading in these unsettled times and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
