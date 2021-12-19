The column concerning pandemic-fueled anxiety (“The View From Here: COVID malaise will leave a mark,” Dec. 12) will only cause more anxiety.

You, and the rest of the local news media, have done nothing but cause people to be depressed for the past two years. Every day blaring COVID headlines is nothing more than constant fear mongering.

If people refuse to get vaccinated, COVID will never go away. Why don’t you at least take the COVID stories off the front page so your readers can’t get depressed halfway through the paper?

By giving your employees Christmas Day off, you also give your readers a day off from the never-ending torrent of bad news. I can only compare you to the boy who cried wolf.

We can only take so much before we tune you out.

Jon Spinner

Scarborough

