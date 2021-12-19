Sen. Elizabeth Warren tested positive for COVID on Sunday, the Massachusetts Democrat shared in a tweet.
“I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case,” the progressive former presidential candidate said.
“Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted.”
Numerous members of Congress have tested positive for COVID. Last week, Rep. Brett Guthrie, a Republican from Kentucky, announced he had contracted the dreaded virus.
News of Warren’s diagnosis came as the nation was bracing for a surge fueled by the omicron variant.
The U.S. is heading for “a tough few weeks to months,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, predicted Sunday.
