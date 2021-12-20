In photos: The hunt for the perfect Christmas tree

The storybook vision of Christmas includes a crackling fire, snow falling outside and, most essentially, a brightly decorated Christmas tree. For roughly 16 percent of American families, that scene includes the smell of fresh pine needles from a real tree, according to the nonprofit American Christmas Tree Association's annual survey. There’s a growing demand for real Christmas trees, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, which found that millennial households are looking for real trees as biodegradable and recyclable options. For those in the real tree camp, it’s not just about having a tree. It’s about the process of picking one that tradition and nostalgia demands, never mind the needle cleanup. Press Herald photographers went looking for the real thing.

Share

SCROLL