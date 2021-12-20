In photos: The hunt for the perfect Christmas tree
The storybook vision of Christmas includes a crackling fire, snow falling outside and, most essentially, a brightly decorated Christmas tree. For roughly 16 percent of American families, that scene includes the smell of fresh pine needles from a real tree, according to the nonprofit American Christmas Tree Association's annual survey. There’s a growing demand for real Christmas trees, according to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, which found that millennial households are looking for real trees as biodegradable and recyclable options. For those in the real tree camp, it’s not just about having a tree. It’s about the process of picking one that tradition and nostalgia demands, never mind the needle cleanup. Press Herald photographers went looking for the real thing.
Posted
Share
SCROLL
Ruby Bedirian, 2, helps her parents Cat, left, and Alex push the Christmas tree that Alex just cut at Holmes Tree Farm in Kennebunk on December 8. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Cat Bedirian warms her hands around a cup of hot apple cider while she waits for the Holmes Tree Farm staff to tie a tree to the top of her car in Kennebunk. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Kids run through a row of Christmas trees for sale at the South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club 59th annual tree sale on December 3. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Visitors get a tractor ride through the tree farm at the Old Farm Christmas Place of Maine in Cape Elizabeth on November 26. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
On the day after Thanksgiving, Clare Greenlaw of Falmouth points out a tree while searching with his family at The Old Farm Christmas Place of Maine in Cape Elizabeth. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
At dusk, white lights inside and out glitter on a Churchill Road house in South Portland on December 16. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer
Joseph Ney-Jun and Annarosa Whitman, Portland, select their first-ever Christmas tree as a couple at Broadway Gardens in South Portland on Dec. 17. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Twins Lucia, left, and Concetta Chapleau, 4, of Portland work together to carry a small tree they picked out with their family at in Cape Elizabeth on November 26. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Crowds room during the Prelude Opening Festival in Dock Square in Kennebunkport on December 3. A live Christmas tree is mounted to the side of the store Ornaments, and the traditional tree, right, is decorated with lights and lobster buoy ornaments. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Mike Wagemann, left, and Finnian O’Donnell, workers at The Old Farm Christmas Place of Maine, carry a freshly cut balsam fir tree on December 3. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
June and Greg Zoia of Kennebunk take a selfie in front of a Christmas Tree made of lobster traps at the Fire Department in Cape Porpoise on December 17. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Robert Dennis of Kennebunkport photographs the Christmas Tree made of lobster traps at the Fire Department in Cape Porpoise on December 17. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Maggie Zall and Nathan Amadon, Portland, pick out their Christmas tree at the South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club 59th annual tree sale on December 3. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Maggie Zall and Nathan Amadon walk back to their car with their Christmas tree. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
By December 16, the South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club had already sold two truckloads of Christmas trees – about 2,000 trees, and had about 125 left. Sales have been brisk this year, but last year they sold out in two weeks. “Last year it was a COVID thing- everyone wanted to make their life more normal so they went out and bought a real tree,” Nancy Hawes, a volunteer for 30 years, said. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer
Miles Cridler, 10, stands one legged on a tree stump to get a better vantage point of the balsam fir trees at The Old Farm Christmas Place of Maine in Cape Elizabeth on Dec. 3. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
A Christmas tree lights up a barn just after sunset along the shore in Cape Porpoise on December 17. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.