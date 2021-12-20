Ruby Bedirian, 2, helps her parents Cat, left, and Alex push the Christmas tree that Alex just cut at Holmes Tree Farm in Kennebunk on December 8. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

Cat Bedirian warms her hands around a cup of hot apple cider while she waits for the Holmes Tree Farm staff to tie a tree to the top of her car in Kennebunk. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

Kids run through a row of Christmas trees for sale at the South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club 59th annual tree sale on December 3. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Visitors get a tractor ride through the tree farm at the Old Farm Christmas Place of Maine in Cape Elizabeth on November 26. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

On the day after Thanksgiving, Clare Greenlaw of Falmouth points out a tree while searching with his family at The Old Farm Christmas Place of Maine in Cape Elizabeth. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

At dusk, white lights inside and out glitter on a Churchill Road house in South Portland on December 16. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer

Joseph Ney-Jun and Annarosa Whitman, Portland, select their first-ever Christmas tree as a couple at Broadway Gardens in South Portland on Dec. 17. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

Twins Lucia, left, and Concetta Chapleau, 4, of Portland work together to carry a small tree they picked out with their family at in Cape Elizabeth on November 26. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

Crowds room during the Prelude Opening Festival in Dock Square in Kennebunkport on December 3. A live Christmas tree is mounted to the side of the store Ornaments, and the traditional tree, right, is decorated with lights and lobster buoy ornaments. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

Mike Wagemann, left, and Finnian O’Donnell, workers at The Old Farm Christmas Place of Maine, carry a freshly cut balsam fir tree on December 3. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

June and Greg Zoia of Kennebunk take a selfie in front of a Christmas Tree made of lobster traps at the Fire Department in Cape Porpoise on December 17. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

Robert Dennis of Kennebunkport photographs the Christmas Tree made of lobster traps at the Fire Department in Cape Porpoise on December 17. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

Maggie Zall and Nathan Amadon, Portland, pick out their Christmas tree at the South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club 59th annual tree sale on December 3. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

Maggie Zall and Nathan Amadon walk back to their car with their Christmas tree. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

By December 16, the South Portland Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club had already sold two truckloads of Christmas trees – about 2,000 trees, and had about 125 left. Sales have been brisk this year, but last year they sold out in two weeks. “Last year it was a COVID thing- everyone wanted to make their life more normal so they went out and bought a real tree,” Nancy Hawes, a volunteer for 30 years, said. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer

Miles Cridler, 10, stands one legged on a tree stump to get a better vantage point of the balsam fir trees at The Old Farm Christmas Place of Maine in Cape Elizabeth on Dec. 3. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

A Christmas tree lights up a barn just after sunset along the shore in Cape Porpoise on December 17. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

