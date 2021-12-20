Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  12/22  5 p.m.  Rent Board

Wed.  12/22  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Governance Committee

Mon.  12/27  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee

Tues.  12/28  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Procedures Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles