TORONTO — Quebec announced Monday that it is closing bars, cinemas, gyms and spas because of a record number of coronavirus cases in the Canadian province. Sporting events will be closed to spectators.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé also said restaurants must close by 10 p.m. nightly.
The new measures come on top of last week’s decision to restrict restaurants and bars to 50% capacity.
Quebec reported 4,571 COVID-19 cases on Monday, a new single day record since the beginning of the pandemic.
Starting Tuesday, elementary schools and high schools will be closed to in-person learning until Jan. 10, though the facilities will be used for for vaccinations or distributing rapid tests to students.
Spectators will not be permitted to attend professional or amateur sporting events, though the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens already had played a recent game before empty stands.
Remote work, which before was recommended by authorities, will now be mandatory where possible.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Manchin’s private offer to Biden included pre-k, climate money, Obamacare – but not child tax credit
-
Northern Forecaster
North Yarmouth extends offer to town manager finalist
-
Northern Forecaster
New home for Old Town House
-
Nation & World
Jury begins deliberating cop’s case in Daunte Wright death
-
American Journal
Letter: Westbrook elections should be decided by voters, not council
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.