Six finalists have been named for the 2021 Frank J. Gaziano Awards, given to the state’s top senior linemen in high school football.

Jack Boutaugh of Leavitt, Casey Mills of Cony and Cody Ruff of Thornton Academy are finalists for the defensive linemen award.

Seth Beyea of Thornton Academy, Thomas Horton of Bonny Eagle and Reeve Twitchell of Leavitt are finalists for the offensive linemen award. Horton is also one of three finalists for the 2021 Fitzpatrick Trophy.

The two Gaziano winners will be announced on Jan. 22. The winners receive $5,000 scholarships from National Distributors Inc. of South Portland, which has been sponsoring the annual awards since 2010. The four runners-up each will receive $1,000 scholarships from Key Bank, a new co-sponsor this year.

Maine varsity football head coaches may nominate one offensive and one defensive player for the awards.

Nominees must be seniors and exhibit to exhibit these qualities to be considered for the award: Exemplary record of on-the-field football ability, leadership, and character; exceptional positive citizenship in their communities and schools; demonstrated strong classroom effort and dedicated academic pursuit.

The awards honor the memory of the late Frank J. Gaziano, who was a college football All-American before founding National Distributors. The winners will be chosen by the Gaziano Awards selection committee.

The awards were not given out last year because Maine’s tackle football season was canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

